The Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Libya, Stephanie Williams, on Monday announced launching the works of the Legal Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

“The works of the Legal Committee of the LPDF kicked off today via video conference in the presence of the Special Representative of the Acting Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya, Stephanie Williams,” the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

“The Legal Committee, which includes 18 members of the LPDF, aims to follow up on the discussions of the constitutional committee that consists from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, and to make recommendations for the purpose of assistance,” the statement explained.

The committee informs the LPDF of the progress of the discussions every two weeks and provides advice to the LPDF on legal issues necessary to implement the upcoming elections, the statement added.

Williams on Thursday announced the establishment of the Legal Committee during a virtual meeting of the LPDF, which is tasked to work on the necessary arrangements for the upcoming national elections.