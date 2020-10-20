The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday praised election of municipal councils in four western Libyan towns.

“UNSMIL congratulates the citizens of Zawiya South, al-Haraba, Jado and Kabaw for electing their municipal councils.

We salute their determination to exercise their democratic rights,” UNSMIL said in a statement. “The Mission commends the work of the Central Commission for Municipal Council Elections in organizing transparent, credible municipal elections across Libya while ensuring necessary health requirements,” the statement said.

Earlier Monday, the Central Commission for Municipal Council Elections announced the preliminary results of the municipal council elections in Zawiya South, al-Haraba, Jado and Kabaw, which took place on Thursday.

UNSMIL has previously reiterated its strong support for the Libyan people in conducting municipal elections and strengthening local governance, as well as for the commission for its vital role in ensuring municipal elections are conducted democratically and through an inclusive and credible process.