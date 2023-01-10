UN Network on Migration Welcomes Brazil’s Return to the GCM 

The United Nations Network on Migration welcomes the decision of the government of Brazil to embrace the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).



“The decision of the government of Brazil to support the GCM reflects the growing understanding that addressing migration governance in a principled manner demands international cooperation,” said António Vitorino, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration and Coordinator of the Network. “We wholeheartedly welcome this decision and the Network stands ready to support Brazil in translating this commitment into prompt action for those who need it most,” he added.



This recent decision revives the country’s commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of all migrants living in Brazil as well as the more than four million Brazilians living abroad.



The GCM was adopted by UN Member States in Marrakech in December 2018 and endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly (resolution 73/195) to strengthen cooperation on international migration between States and all relevant stakeholders. The first global review of the GCM, the International Migration Review Forum, took place in New York in May 2022 and called for a further strengthening of efforts to ensure principled, rights-based migration governance for all.

