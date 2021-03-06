UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has offered the help of the world body to break the tripartite impasse between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile.

In a telephone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Friday, Guterres confirmed that the United Nations is available to support and participate in the African Union-led negotiation process on the dam, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

The UN chief expressed the hope that the process will count on the full engagement of the parties in a serious negotiation, said the spokesman.

Ethiopia started building the dam in 2011, while Egypt is concerned that the dam might affect its share of the Nile waters. Sudan has recently been raising similar concerns over the dam.

Over the past few years, tripartite talks on the rules of filling and operating the Ethiopian dam have been fruitless, including those hosted by the United States and recently by the African Union.