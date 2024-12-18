UN Official Advocates for Nuclear Energy as Key to Africa’s Sustainable Development

Africa needs nuclear energy for sustainable development, a UN official has said at a ministerial round table themed “Financing Africa’s Nuclear Energy Future” in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Claver Gatete on Monday highlighted Africa’s role as a global leader in uranium production, with Namibia and Niger ranked among the top five contributors.

“Africa is a key player in uranium production. It’s crucial to bridge the energy gap and meet rising demands with clean, low-emission nuclear technology,” he said.

According to Gatete, the African continent remains the world’s least electrified region, with nearly 600 million people lacking access to electricity while nuclear energy has the potential to become a “game-changer for Africa’s energy transition.”

Noting that about 64 reactors are under construction in 15 countries globally, he added that African nations “are beginning to commit to nuclear energy development, and this trend is promising for the continent’s energy future.”

Jimmy Gasore, Rwanda’s minister of infrastructure, emphasized the need for collaboration among stakeholders to address Africa’s energy challenges. “Rwanda is committed to nuclear energy development, and we believe a sustainable and financially viable nuclear energy strategy is essential for securing Africa’s energy future,” Gasore said.

Held from Monday to Tuesday, the ministerial conference attracted high-level government officials, private sector representatives, and energy experts from across Africa and beyond. Participants explored ways to unlock the financing necessary for nuclear energy projects, ensuring the continent can meet its growing energy demands while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.