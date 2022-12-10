UN official calls for protection of human rights for Somalis

The United Nations in Somalia on Saturday called for ensuring human rights for Somalis as the country joined the international community in marking Human Rights Day.

UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Anita Kiki Gbeho, said Somalis should stand up for human rights to ensure that everyone, including members of vulnerable and marginalized communities, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons, and others who experience exclusion, may fully enjoy their rights and freedoms.

Gbeho said Somalia has made and continues to make significant achievements to promote and protect human rights.”Somalia’s commitment is evident in the wide range of international human rights treaties to which it is a signatory.”

"The UN in Somalia remains committed to supporting Somalia's efforts to promote and protect human rights for the benefit of the Somali people," said Gbeho, who also serves as the Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia.