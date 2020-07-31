Kuwait has been showing an ideal approach to addressing issues related to human trafficking, a UN official said Thursday.

In a statement marking World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Tareq Al-Sheikh, the UN secretary general’s representative and resident coordinator to Kuwait, said that the Kuwaiti government used a rigid approach in dealing with human traffickers, including companies and anyone who facilitates this crime. In addition, the Kuwaiti government opened the door to humanitarian action for all violators of the residence law for foreigners to leave voluntarily to their countries, he noted.

Head of International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mission in Kuwait Iman Erekat said that IOM has been working in close partnership with Kuwaiti government for over 25 years to explore methods addressing related problems, including the necessary response to the current crisis.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, victims of human trafficking have become more vulnerable as they face greater risks to their lives, she said, adding that it requires governments to provide immediate intervention in line with the relevant bodies.

Kuwait has taken strict measures to protect trafficked victims, prevent these crimes and prosecute perpetrators, she noted.

