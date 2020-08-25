The United Nations, its agencies and partners are delivering emergency assistance to more than 180,000 people who were affected by the massive Beirut blast, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Those people are being brought critical, life-saving humanitarian assistance, including health, food and protection assistance, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN Children’s Fund has delivered critical humanitarian supplies from 18 shipments totaling 67 tons, through two airlifts and commercial cargo routes, in support of children and families impacted by the Beirut port explosion three weeks ago. The shipments include vital personal protective equipment, medical, hygiene and nutrition supplies, he said.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has brought into Lebanon 12,500 metric tons of wheat flour to stabilize the price of bread across the country. The agency has also started building mobile storage units in the port of Beirut. The units can be used by agency partners to store bagged food and non-food items, said the spokesman.

The WFP is preparing food parcels for families in need following the Aug. 4 blast. It said each food parcel contains around 60 kilograms of food items — enough for a family of five for one month, he said.

The UN Population Fund has deployed mobile medical units providing medical care and reproductive health services to women affected by the explosion caused by the mishandling of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate, he said.