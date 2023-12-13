UN Peacekeeping Chief Commends China’s Role in Peace Keeping Efforts

by Xinhua writer Wang Jiangang

“We were very happy and heartened to see that in this ministerial level meeting, so many member states, including China, made very important pledges,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN peacekeeping chief, told Xinhua, soon after the bi-annual peacekeeping ministerial meeting concluded in Africa.

The 2023 United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial concluded on Dec. 6 in Accra, Ghana. Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, expressed his satisfaction with the pledges in the areas of infantry battalions, quick reaction forces, engineering units, and anti-improvised explosive device units, “among many other critical pledges that were made.”

Ninety-one member states and three international organizations expressed their collective commitment and political support to UN peacekeeping at the meeting, while 57 member states announced new pledges to meet current and future challenges and needs, in line with ongoing reform under Action for Peacekeeping and A4P+, key priorities to improve peacekeeping effectiveness.

Lacroix also mentioned the daily impact of peacekeepers, underscoring that “peacekeepers are protecting hundreds of thousands of civilians every day. In many peacekeeping environments, our peacekeepers are preserving ceasefires, preventing the resumption of hostilities, protecting lives, and supporting political processes.”

“China made very important pledges, particularly in training, in many other important areas,” he continued. “We’re extremely grateful to member states for these very important commitments.”

“What we have to do now is to make sure that we follow up with member states so that we can operationalize these pledges and make sure that they will have a positive impact on peacekeeping.”

“We’re extremely appreciative of China’s support as the second-largest financial contributor to peacekeeping and its commitments to strengthening peacekeeping capability and readiness,” Lacroix said.

“China’s commitment to continue sending troops and many important pledges in training, hosting international training courses, and supporting regional peacekeeping cooperation are very important,” he underscored.

The UN peacekeeping chief emphasized the role of women in peacekeeping, saying that “we heard many member states who committed to contributing to our efforts to increase the number and role of women in peacekeeping. More women in peacekeeping means more effective peacekeeping.”

He further stated that “one of our most important efforts is to increase the number of women, particularly in senior positions. We need more women in senior military positions, as well as in the police.”

More than 70,000 peacekeepers, who currently serve in 12 missions around the world, are helping to save lives, prevent conflict and creating conditions for lasting peace, said Lacroix.

On the mental health of peacekeepers, Lacroix said that “it is critically important. We have been underestimating the impact that very difficult conditions can have on mental health.”

He highlighted that member states are now committed to providing more support in this area.

Regarding misinformation and disinformation, Lacroix said, “We have a particular initiative on combating misinformation and disinformation in what we call the strategy for the digital transformation of peacekeeping.”

He explained that “the Security Council has requested us to work more on this very important issue.”