UN pledges US$500 million to support Ghana in sustainable development

The United Nations signed an agreement with the Ghanaian government on Friday, pledging 500 million U.S. dollars over the next three years to support the West African country in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The agreement is the most critical instrument for planning and implementing the United Nations’ development activities in Ghana and demonstrated the global body’s commitment to standing with Ghana on the forward-looking ambition to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs, said UN Coordinator for Ghana Charles Abani at the signing ceremony.

He said the new support package would empower institutions and people through capacity building in three key areas.

“These three key areas are inclusive economic transformation, equitable access to basic social services, and durable peace and security in Ghana and across the sub-region,” the UN official said.

Mohammed Amin Adam, a minister of state at Ghana’s Finance Ministry, stressed that the United Nations’ support is a further demonstration of confidence by the global body in Ghana’s development journey.

“This agreement we are signing today will further boost our ability to achieve the SDGs and enable us to achieve the government’s transformation agenda,” Adam said. Enditem