The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday commended the municipal elections in the western towns of Ar-Rajban and Al-Zawiya Al-Gharbia.

UNSMIL “congratulates the citizens of Ar-Rajban and Al-Zawiya Al-Gharbia on the conduct of peaceful and democratic municipal council elections on 21 December 2020,” the mission said in a statement. It also praised the efforts of the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE) to conduct the elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I commend the civic responsibility of the citizens who exercised their right to vote and demonstrated their resolve in democracy and elected institutions.

I encourage all voters to actively participate in upcoming municipal elections, particularly women, youth and vulnerable groups,” said Stephanie Williams, acting special representative of the secretary-general of the United Nations in Libya.

Williams also urged all responsible parties in western and eastern Libya to start immediate discussions on a modus operandi of collaboration between the CCMCE and the eastern parallel committee to allow for local elections to be organized nationwide under a unified institution, building on the technical expertise and experience of the central elections committee.