UN refugee agency flies 33 tons of winter provisions to Afghanistan

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has sent the first of three planes to Afghanistan carrying aid to get displaced people through the cold winter months, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

On board were 33 tons of provisions for people without fixed residence, the UNHCR official said in Geneva. Families are to receive 25 kilograms each of supplies, including flooring and wall tiles to insulate tents and houses.

Many Afghans displaced by fighting, especially at the beginning of the year, have since returned to their villages, she said, but even there they are poorly equipped to survive the winter.

Winter temperatures in Afghanistan can drop to minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Two more planes are expected to fly aid to Kabul by the end of the week.

Violence and conflict have displaced 3.5 million people in Afghanistan, including 700,000 who fled this year. The UNHCR aims to provide half a million of them with aid.