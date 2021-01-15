A United Nations official announced on Thursday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) holds contacts with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s office on resuming the U.S. financial support to the Palestinian refugees.

Commissioner-General of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini told a news conference in Gaza that the contacts are held with Biden’s office, and “we are optimistic about the resumption of relations with the new U.S. administration.”

He added that the agency looks forward to the U.S. financial allocations to restore its previous status during the next stage, as soon as the new administration assumes its duties. Lazzarini told reporters that the UNRWA will continue all services and employment programs for Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA, one of the United Nations agencies, provides humanitarian services to over 5.6 million Palestinian refugees.

The agency’s officials have repeatedly announced that the UNRWA is passing through a severe financial crisis, which began when United States President Donald Trump decided to cut 360 million U.S. dollars from the agency in early 2018, which represented 30 percent of UNRWA’s budget.