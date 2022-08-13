UN relief chief condemns killing of aid worker in South Sudan

Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan Sara Beysolow Nyanti condemned the killing of an aid worker in South Sudan and called on the authorities to address the devastating attacks and arrest those involved.

Nyanti expressed outrage over Tuesday’s killing in Ikotos County in Eastern Equatoria State and the ongoing violence and attacks on civilians that continue in the country.

“This is the fifth humanitarian worker killed in South Sudan since the beginning of this year — an unacceptable loss. I am deeply appalled by the continued violence targeting civilians, humanitarians, and their assets,” Nyanti said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, Wednesday evening.

Nyanti said the latest attack comes at a time when humanitarian access is increasingly challenging, humanitarian space is shrinking and funds for humanitarian action are dwindling. Enditem