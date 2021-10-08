UN representatives hold talks with Angolan president on peace and stability

Representatives of the UN Secretary General discussed with the Angolan President Joao Lourenco here Wednesday the issues related to the peace and stability in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The meeting involved the special representative of the The United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA) Francois Lounceny Fall and the special representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic Mankeur Ndiaye.

Addressing the press, Lounceny Fall stated that the meeting served to assess the situation in Central Africa and ways to implement the roadmap for peace and definitive national reconciliation in this country.

In his turn, Ndiaye explained the press that the roadmap for the ceasefire should involve the cantonment of rebel forces, the collection of weapons and the search for funding, with the monitoring of the UN and regional representatives. Enditem