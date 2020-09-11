The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Thursday condemned the grisly murder of journalist Julio Valdivia Rodriguez in Tezonapa, a town in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz in Mexico.

The OHCHR’s representative office in Mexico issued a statement calling on the authorities to “investigate the murder of Mr. Valdivia Rodriguez in accordance with the standards of due diligence, so that this crime does not remain unpunished.”

Investigators of the crime should “exhaust all possible lines of investigation,” including the possible connection to Valdivia’s journalistic activities, said the statement.

Valdivia worked as a correspondent for the newspaper of El Mundo de Cordoba in Tezonapa. His colleagues noted his absence on Wednesday morning and his decapitated body was later found in a rural area, the UN agency said.

Valdivia Rodriguez was at least the fourth journalist murdered in Mexico this year, according to the OHCHR’s local office.