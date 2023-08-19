UN says 2023 is fast becoming another year of casualties

The United Nations on Thursday warned that 2023 is set to become another year of high death tolls and injuries for aid workers due to conflict and insecurity in countries such as South Sudan.

So far this year, 62 aid workers have been killed in crises around the world, 84 have been wounded and 34 kidnapped, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, citing provisional data from the Aid Worker Security Database research team at Humanitarian Outcomes.

South Sudan has ranked highest in insecurity for humanitarians for several consecutive years, the office said, noting that 40 attacks on aid workers and 22 fatalities had been reported as of Aug. 16.

Sudan is a close second, with 17 attacks on humanitarians and 19 fatalities reported so far this year.

Other aid worker casualties have been recorded in the Central African Republic, Mali, Somalia and Ukraine, according to OCHA.