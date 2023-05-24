UN says flow of people from Sudan into Ethiopia rising

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has disclosed a rise in the number of people crossing into Ethiopia from conflict-hit Sudan.

The UNOCHA, in its latest situation update issued late Monday, said the flow of people from Sudan into Ethiopia has shown a rise in the past several days, with 844 and 45 arrivals in the Metema and Kurmuk entry points of Amhara and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia, respectively, on May 18 alone.

Data from the UNOCHA showed that a larger influx has been observed via Metema, which exceeded 26,400 as of May 21.

It said the Metema crossing point in the northwestern part of Ethiopia’s Amhara region alone recorded 1,180 arrivals on May 21, of which 821 were said to be Ethiopians and 359 third-country nationals.

The UNOCHA last week announced that some 85,000 people are projected to enter Ethiopia from Sudan, with humanitarian needs forecasted to rise steeply in such a scenario.

According to the UNOCHA, arrivals have been observed to have largely come from the city of Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, representing 76 percent of the total arrivals. Some 18 percent of them were said to be from the city of Omdurman.

Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict. Enditem