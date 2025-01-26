UN Secretary-General Appoints Hanna Serwaa Tetteh as Head of UNSMIL

António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, has appointed Hanna Serwaa Tetteh as the new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Tetteh takes over from Abdoulaye Bathily, who served as Special Envoy and Head of UNSMIL until May 2024.

In a statement issued by the UN Secretary-General, gratitude was expressed for Bathily’s leadership and for the efforts of Deputy Special Representative, Stephanie Koury, who has been leading the mission as Officer-in-Charge in the interim.

Tetteh brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held various positions in both national and international capacities. Most recently, she served as the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to the Horn of Africa from 2022 to 2024. Prior to this, she was the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the AU (UNOAU) from 2018 to 2020. Tetteh has also served as Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

Her extensive career also includes significant roles within the Government of Ghana. Tetteh served as Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2017, during which time she was also a member of the National Security Council and the Armed Forces Council. Additionally, she was Minister for Trade and Industry from 2009 to 2013.

Her leadership experience extends beyond Ghana’s borders. As Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Chairperson of the Mediation and Security Council, she was influential in regional peace and security efforts.

Tetteh’s legal background includes a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ghana and a post-graduate qualification from the Ghana School of Law, after which she was called to the Bar in 1992. Fluent in English, Hungarian, and Fante, Tetteh is well-equipped to navigate complex international and regional diplomacy.

In her new role with UNSMIL, Tetteh is expected to continue her legacy of leadership, working to address Libya’s political and security challenges while supporting the UN’s mission in the region.