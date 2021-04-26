Mr António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, has appointed Mr Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh of Chad as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

Mr Saleh succeeds Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas of Ghana, who ended his assignment on April 07, 2021, after serving UNOWAS for six years with dedication and professionalism.

A statement issued by UNOWAS, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Saleh takes office on Monday, April 26.

Mr Saleh had an extensive national and international experience having taken part in several peace processes in Africa, including Niger, the Central African Republic, and Sudan, it said.

Before taking over his new assignment, he had served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General of Mali and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), since 2015.

Mr Saleh was also the African Union Special Representative and Head of the Union’s Mission in Somalia from 2012-2014.

He served in Chad as Minister of Foreign Affairs (1997-2003), Chief of Staff to the President (2004-2006), Secretary-General to the Presidency (2010-2012), and Permanent Representative of the African Union Commission to the European Union (2006-2010).