John Dramani Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Mr António Guterres, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, has lauded the appointment of former President John Dramani Mahama, as the African Union (AU) High Representative for Somalia.

A statement issued by the UN, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, said the Secretary-General expressed the full support of the UN for the AU initiative.

Mr Guterres called on all actors to engage with the AU High Representative and resume talks towards the implementation of the 17 September 2020 Electoral Agreement for the holding of timely and inclusive elections.

