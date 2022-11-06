UN Secretary-General receives Black Stars’ replica jersey

Mr Harold Agyeman, Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has presented a replica jersey of the Black Stars to Mr Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General in New York.

A statement issued by the Ghana Permanent Mission said the jersey was a gift from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as Ghana and Portugal, the home country of Mr Guterres, would play in the same group at the World Cup.

The statement said the jersey was signed by some players of the Black Stars.

Ghana, this month, chairs the rotating Presidency of the UN Security Council.