The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to promote women’s participation in peacekeeping operations.

Resolution 2538 calls on UN member states, the UN Secretariat and regional organizations to strengthen their collective efforts to promote the “full, effective, and meaningful participation” of uniformed and civilian women in peacekeeping operations at all levels and in all positions, including in senior leadership positions.

It encourages member states to develop strategies and measures to increase the deployment of uniformed women to peacekeeping operations.

It encourages cooperation among member states and between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations in advancing greater participation and role of women in peacekeeping operations.

The resolution calls on member states and the UN Secretariat to ensure safe, enabling and gender-sensitive working environments for women in peacekeeping operations and to address threats and violence against them.

It expresses concerns over allegations of sexual harassment in peacekeeping operations and affirms its support for the UN secretary-general’s zero-tolerance policy on all forms of sexual harassment.

It encourages member states and the UN Secretariat to enhance partnerships to support targeted training and capacity building programs for uniformed women personnel. It further encourages member states to nominate uniformed women personnel to participate in such training activities and to promote their deployment to peacekeeping operations.

It urges peacekeeping operations to promote the full, effective and meaningful participation of women in all components and functions and at all levels.