UN Security Council extends authorization of measures against migrant smuggling off Libya

The UN Security Council has renewed the authorization of vessel inspection and seizure off the coast of Libya to curb migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

Resolution 2598, which won the unanimous support of the 15 members of the council, renewed the authorization for 12 months from the date of adoption of the resolution.

The resolution allows member states, acting nationally or through regional organizations, to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected of migrant smuggling or human trafficking.

It also allows the seizure of vessels that are confirmed as being used for such activities.

The resolution requests the UN secretary-general to report to the Security Council on its implementation 11 months after its adoption.