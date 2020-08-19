The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned the mutiny, which happened in Kati, Mali on Tuesday and led to the arrest of Malian president, prime minister and several other members of government by some mutineers.

In a press statement, the Council members urged those mutineers to release safely and immediately all the officials detained and to return to their barracks without delay.

They also underlined the urgent need to restore rule of law and to move towards the return to the constitutional order.

They reiterated their strong support to the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) initiatives and mediation efforts in Mali and expressed their support to the two ECOWAS communiques of Aug. 18 as well as to the one from the African Union chairperson. They called on all Malian stakeholders to show restraint and give priority to dialogue to resolve the crisis in their country.

The Council members reiterated their support to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali in its efforts to stabilize the situation in Mali.

They also expressed their determination to continue monitoring closely the situation.