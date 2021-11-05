UN Security Council to Convene Meeting on Ethiopia Friday Afternoon

The UN Security Council later on Friday will hold a meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in Ethiopia where rebel forces are currently advancing toward the capital of Addis Ababa, Mexico’s Ambassador to the United Nations who presides with the body in November, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, told reporters.

On Thursday, Ethiopian media reported that the lower house of the country’s parliament approved imposing a state of emergency in a last-ditch effort to protect the population from the advancing rebels. The rebels have gained control of the town of Kombolcha, less than 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of the capital of Addis Ababa, on October 31 and are moving southward.

“We [will convene] this afternoon a meeting of the Council… to review what the situation is in Ethiopia, which again is a matter of great concern for the council,” de la Fuente said.

Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee will brief the council on the situation on the ground, de la Fuente said.

In addition, the council’s President said Ireland was working on a statement on Ethiopia; however, it was not clear whether it will be adopted by the Security Council.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels, which dominated the political life of Ethiopia for almost three decades, have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the TPLF of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched a military operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.

In the spring of 2021, Ethiopian authorities announced the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray. In June, the rebels took control of the administrative center of the region, Mekelle City, after which the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels soon launched a new offensive, taking control of part of Tigray and invading the Amhara Region.