A wide view of members of the Security Council during a meeting on January 6. (Courtesy)

The United Nations Security Council will meet in an emergency session on Wednesday morning to discuss the escalating violence in Israel and Gaza.

According to diplomats, the consultations were initiated by China, Tunisia, Norway, France, Estonia, Ireland, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Niger and Vietnam.

The UN special envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, will brief the Security Council behind closed doors.

At an earlier meeting on Monday, the Security Council was unable to agree on a joint statement.

Tension between Israelis and Palestinians has escalated since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in mid-April. The recent clashes are the most violent in several years. Ramadan comes to an end this week.

