UN Security Council Urges All States to Hold Kabul Attackers Accountable

The UN Security Council on Friday issued a statement urging all states to cooperate actively with the relevant authorities to hold accountable the attackers, organizers and sponsors of the Kabul airport bombings.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard,” the statement said.

The UN Security Council also calls upon all states to combat threats to international peace and security caused by terrorism, including such threats emanating from Afghanistan to ensure that country’s territory is not used to attack any other country.

On Thursday, several explosions targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that at least 110 people died and 1,300 people were wounded. At least 13 US service members were killed in the attack, according to the Defense Department.