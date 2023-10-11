 UN  sets aside funding for flood relief in Somalia.

The United Nations (UN) has allocated 15 million U.S. dollars to help mitigate the effects of the much anticipated El Nino rains in Somalia, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The flood response funds target high-risk areas in Hirshabelle and Jubaland states, which have historically experienced the worst impact of floods and are currently projected to have the highest caseloads at risk of riverine flooding, OCHA said in its latest humanitarian report released Tuesday evening.

“Of particular concern is the likely impact of flash flooding in urban areas hosting internally displaced people. Partners estimate that over half of the displacement settlements are in low-lying flood-prone areas,” OCHA said, adding that an additional funding appeal has been made to support life-saving interventions.

On the positive side, OCHA said, the rains are expected to lead to improved availability of pasture and water and increased access to dairy milk, which will enable families to partially meet their minimum food needs.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, more than 1.2 million people living in riverine areas are at high risk of flooding and 1.5 million hectares of land could be inundated if the rains perform as forecasted.

OCHA said humanitarian partners are working closely with the authorities at national and sub-national levels on preparedness and response to mitigate the worst impacts of the El Nino-induced flooding, expected during the Deyr (October-December) rainy season.

Emergency El Nino task forces, comprising sub-national clusters, and national and international humanitarian partners, have been established in Hirshabelle, Jubaland and Southwest states to coordinate the response, OCHA said.