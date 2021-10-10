UN talks on tackling dangerous decline in biodiversity to kick off

A UN meeting to draw up a global roadmap to protect and restore Earth’s battered ecosystems starts on Monday.

The five-day UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) is officially being held in the south-western Chinese city of Kunming, but much of the work will be conducted online owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting brings together nearly 200 parties with the aim of forging a new framework agreement similar to the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming.

The UN Biodiversity Conference has not received as much attention as the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, which starts in three weeks in Scotland.

But experts say protecting the planet’s biodiversity is no less urgent. A UN study found that 1 million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction, more than ever before in human history.

Ahead of the conference, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) called for “more ambition and political will” from all countries.

The international community must unite “to stop and reverse the loss of biodiversity by 2030,” WWF expert Florian Titze told dpa.

“Healthy ecosystems and biodiversity are systemically relevant,” Titze said. “They are the basis for our prosperity, well-being, nutrition and health.”

Earlier this year, 21 goals for 2030 were laid out by the conference organizers following preliminary discussions.

Among the draft targets are conserving at least 30 per cent of land and sea areas globally; reducing by 50 per cent the rate of introduction of invasive alien species; cutting back on pesticide use by two thirds; and a 200-billion-dollar increase in international financial flows to go toward developing countries.

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, said the trends that have exacerbated biodiversity loss must be stabilized by 2030 to “allow for the recovery of natural ecosystems in the following 20 years, with net improvements by 2050.”

German Development Minister Gerd Mueller noted that the world is “miles away” from the 30 per cent target for land and marine protection.

So far, only 8 per cent of marine areas and 17 per cent of all land areas are safeguarded.

“In the coming months, we must achieve a breakthrough in species protection, just as we did in the Paris Agreement for climate protection,” he told Germany’s Funke Media Group.

He said species protection is also prevention against new pandemics: “The more natural habitats are destroyed, the greater the danger that more viruses will jump from animals to humans and cause serious diseases.”

The conference had originally been scheduled for October 2020, but was then postponed and split into parts because of the pandemic.

This week’s meeting, known as COP15, will be followed by further negotiations in Switzerland in January, before a final strategy is adopted at an in-person meeting in Kunming from April 25 to May 8.