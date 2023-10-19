UN Task Force Coordinator on African Affairs To Address Global Black Impact Summit

IT’S official, Talla Kebe will speak at this year’s Global Black Impact Summit taking place in Dubai.

The highly anticipated Global Black Impact Summit 2023 announced that Kebe, the Coordinator for the UN’s Interdepartmental Task Force on African Affairs, will add value as speaker at the prestigious event.

Taking place under the theme, ‘Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity’, the summit will take place in Dubai from November 21 to December 1, 2023.

As a leading figure in private sector, inter-governmental, and international affairs, Kebe’s participation as a speaker at Global Black Impact Summit 2023 is poised to showcase his vision for a prosperous and economically competitive African continent.

Kebe is the Founder and Managing Director of management consulting firm, AverSolve – a company with the mandate to assist governments of emerging economies in sub-Saharan Africa; and has sought to leverage the digital transformation in Africa as a catalyst for intra-African trade, peace, and security.

An influential advocate for social change, Kebe will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the summit’s discourse.

Having served as the Director for Knowledge Management and Program Evaluation and Chief of Staff of the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD, Kebe has also sought to galvanize international assistance for African countries grappling with the effects of the climate crisis while striving to stimulate the development of national development strategies and operational plans to end poverty, generate jobs, and leverage partnerships and technical cooperation in the continent.

As such, summit organizers attest, the Global Black Impact Summit 2023 promises to be an event of profound significance.

The summit will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities, all aimed at elevating the discourse surrounding Black Excellence, inclusivity, and the vital role of diversity in driving societal progress.

Attendees will have the privilege of hearing from Kebe and other inspiring thought-leaders who continue to pave the way for Black Excellence