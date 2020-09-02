The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said on Wednesday it will set up a temporary peacekeeping base in Central Equatoria’s Lobonok County.

The decision followed a surge in armed attacks on civilians and humanitarian convoys in the region, UNMISS said in a statement.

The rise in violence came after the killing of six bodyguards of Vice President James Wani Igga in the Lobonok area last month.

National Salvation Front (NAS), a rebel group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“To help prevent further violence, we have deployed troops to Lobonok this morning to set up a temporary operating base,” UNMISS said.

“This will enable us to provide a protective presence in the area,” it said.

UNMISS said it has also recorded several roadside attacks in the past few days on humanitarian convoys travelling along the Juba-Yei road where people were shot, and trucks looted and torched.

David Shearer, special representative of the UN secretary-general, said the UN is deeply disturbed by the increase in violent assaults on civilians as well as humanitarians delivering vital assistance to people in need.

“We are greatly concerned by reports of increased NAS movement across the Equatorias and a series of clashes between its members and forces serving with the South Sudan People’s Defense Force and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in-Opposition,” he said.

Shearer urged the warring factions to respect the cessation of hostilities agreement they signed in Rome, Italy, early this year.