UN to support Angola in fighting road accidents

United Nations agencies, in partnership with the private sector, will work with Angola in solving the problem of road accidents, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt has said.

Road accidents have been causing countless victims around the world, the official said at a meeting Tuesday with Angolan Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Domingos Vieira Lopes.

According to Angola’s National Traffic Planning Council, road accidents are the second leading cause of death in the country.

In the first quarter of 2021 alone, at least 599 people were killed and 3,000 injured as a result of 2,890 road accidents.

As compared to the same period of 2020, there was an increase of 53 deaths, 172 injuries and 111 accidents.

“My visit has the purpose of assessing the road situation in this country and I made myself available, with the United Nations agencies and the private sector, to work with Angola in the resolution of road accidents,” Todt said.

Jean Todt is in the African country since Tuesday morning for two days working visit.

During his two-day work visit in Angola, Todt, who is also president of the International Automobile Federation, is also expected to meet with local sports authorities. Enditem