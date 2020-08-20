The United Nations (UN) has urged the government of Ghana to make proper use of the country’s resilience system amid the ongoing spread of the new coronavirus to avert any humanitarian crisis.

It said in a release on Wednesday the government should remain vigilant and stay ahead of situations that would require humanitarian interventions.

The UN said on the World Humanitarian Day on Wednesday that humanitarian relief work is essential in aiding the vulnerable people in a timely and efficient manner, and ultimately ensuring that no one lags behind in the COVID-19 response and recovery plans.

“Other tragedies triggered by the pandemic such as poverty, loss of a job, gender-based violence, malnutrition, and unwanted pregnancies, are imminent. We must act now to mitigate tragedies that are beyond the health implications of the COVID-19 virus.” said the UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani.

The statement lauded the frontline workers for making sure that “Ghanaians, and especially the most vulnerable, including the aged, women, young people, children, migrants, refugees and people with disability receive needed services.”

As of Wednesday morning, Ghana has seen a total of 42,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 248 deaths. Enditem