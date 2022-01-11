UN urges Somali parties to ease tension in central town

The United Nations humanitarian agency Monday called on Somali parties to the conflict to de-escalate tension after armed clashes broke out in the central town of Guriel on Sunday.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) urged the parties to ensure that civilians are protected following fighting between government forces — the police and the special elite, Gorgor — that resulted in civilian casualties.

“Parties must urgently de-escalate the tension and ensure civilians are protected,” the UNOCHA said in a Twitter post.

Local reports say the armed clashes erupted due to misunderstanding between government forces that saw some of the Gorgor officers arrested by the police in Guriel town on suspension of insecurity.

At least 70 people were killed and more than 250 others wounded on October 23, 2021, in Guriel town after fierce clashes broke out between Galmudug forces backed by Somali National Army (SNA) and a paramilitary group.

The Ahlu Sunna Waljama’a (ASWJ) later withdrew its forces from the clash locations following mediation by local business and community leaders on October 29 last year. Enditem