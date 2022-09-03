UN urges unimpeded humanitarian access to the displaced in South Sudan

The United Nations senior relief official in South Sudan on Thursday called for unimpeded humanitarian access to help the displaced persons after conflicts in areas between Malakal and Tonga in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State.

Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan said thousands of people have been displaced across many areas of Upper Nile, Jonglei, and Unity states since mid-August following heavy fighting between armed factions in Tonga town and neighboring areas in Panyikang County, Upper Nile State.

“Deliveries of humanitarian supplies with barge movements are impacted by insecurity. Various entities moving along the supply routes are faced with illegal taxation at checkpoints,” Nyanti said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Nyanti said she conducted a mission to Adidyang and Malakal early this week to see for herself the impact of the violent clashes that have triggered large-scale displacement and exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation.

She said humanitarians are working across sectors to provide the much-needed support planned for some 18,000 to 21,000 vulnerable people in the next two months with shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, health, food, and nutrition services.

“The situation is very dynamic. Some people are moving from location to location with little to nothing, and with no food,” said Nyanti.

Nyanti said the humanitarian partners have swiftly mobilized available resources and provided life-saving assistance to meet urgent needs.

She, however, said that despite these efforts, the response remains constrained due to limited funding, access impediments, and insecurity. Enditem