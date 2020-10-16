The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday welcomed the arrest of a Libyan human and fuel smuggler by Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

“UNSMIL welcomes yesterday’s arrest of Abd Al-Rahman Milad, commonly known as ‘al-Bija’ by GNA law enforcement agencies. Mr Milad has been on the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Committee list since June 2018 for his involvement in human trafficking and fuel smuggling,” UNSMIL said in a statement. “Such arrests constitute an important step towards ensuring justice for thousands of vulnerable people, Libyans and migrants alike, and promoting respect for human rights in Libya,” the statement said.

The Libyan UN-backed government’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced the arrest of Milad for human and fuel trafficking charges, confirming that security services are searching for others on similar charges. In June 2018, the UN Security Council imposed sanctions on Milad, reportedly the head of the Coast Guard unit in Libya’s western town of Zawiya, and other leaders of criminal groups involved in human trafficking and fuel smuggling from Libya.