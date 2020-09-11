The United Nations on Friday welcomed the outcome of a meeting in Bouznika, Morocco, between representatives of the two rival legislatures of Libya.

“We welcome every inclusive political initiative and effort to support a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Libya. This includes recent efforts by the Kingdom of Morocco, involving delegations from the High State Council and the House of Representatives. We take note of the joint statement issued by the participants at the end of the meeting as well as their plan to resume the dialogue later this month,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement.

“We also welcome the talks in Montreux, Switzerland, with key Libyan stakeholders, which were facilitated by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue,” it said.

Building on these and other consultations, the UN Support Mission in Libya will launch the arrangements needed to resume the fully inclusive Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which last met in Geneva in February 2020. The United Nations calls on the international community to support this process, said the statement.