UN Women sets the theme for 2022 International Women’s Day

The United Nations Women have set the theme for International Women’s Day, as “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” which will be marked by a high-level virtual event on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, the President of the General Assembly, the Chair of the Commission on the Status of Women, the Executive Director of UN Women as well as gender equality and climate change activists and celebrities will participate.

“Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future, remains beyond our reach,” the UN Women stated in a document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

According to the UN Women, the theme is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 66th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66): “Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes”.

The day would be used to recognize the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.

The UN Women document also acknowledges that advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st century.

According to the UN Women, the issues of climate change and sustainability have had and will continue to have severe and lasting impacts on the environment, economic, and social development.

The UN Women noted that women are increasingly being recognized as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens the most.

At the same time, women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation. They are involved in sustainability initiatives around the world, and their participation and leadership result in more effective climate action.

According to the UN Women, continuing to examine the opportunities, as well as the constraints, to empower women and girls to have a voice and be equal players in decision-making related to climate change and sustainability is essential for sustainable development and greater gender equality.