The United Nations (UN) Youth Ghana will launch a 10- year strategic plan on how to build the human capacity index of the youths in the country and the world at large.

The plan is expected to develop the unique human intelligence of the youth to contribute to national development.

Dr Isaac V. Ankomah, Board member of UN Youth Ghana, announced this at a news conference in Accra to celebrate International Youth Day which falls on August 12.

The Day gives opportunity to celebrate and mainstream young people’s voice, actions and initiatives as well as meaningful, universal and equitable engagement in accordance with the theme “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

Dr Ankomah said the youth by their energy and activism were a key demographic group of any country and it was imperative to support them to develop their creativity to take up the mantle of leadership in future.

The IBM July 2015 Report said creativity is the most important leadership skill and that the future will be driven by the competition of imagination and not knowledge.

Dr Antonio Guiffrida, the World Bank official to Ghana in his presentation on “Poor Education to Affect Ghana’s Human Capital” on November 6, 2018 said, about 56 per cent of Ghana’s human capital would go waste in the next 18 years because of poor quality of the country’s education system.

Research shows that most careers would be automated in future and that people who succeed would have to become curious and innovate with resilience to adopt to these new changes.

He called on stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Youth Authority and the Youth Employment Agency and the Diaspora to support the initiative to build a viable youth for the world.

Dr Ankomah urged governments across the globe to engage the youth in decision making as far as national policy development was concerned.

He advised the youth to be focus and not allow the politicians to use them to cause violence ahead of the impending December general elections.