UNA-GH commemorates 76th UN day with distribution of menstrual pads to school girls in Ekumfi

The United Nations Association, Ghana (UNA-GH), Chapter in collaboration with Renel Ghana and LAMACONSULT Foundation has distributed a number of Menstrual Pads to girls in some Basic Schools in Ekumfi District.

The donation was made to commemorate the 2021 United Nations Day, on the theme “Building Back Together for Peace and Prosperity”.

Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey, President of UN-GH and Mr. Nelson R. Mandela Executive Director of Renal Ghana Foundation jointly made the donation at a ceremony held at the forecourt of Ekumfi District Education Office.

Mr. Isaac Oscar Odoom, Ekumfi District Director of Education received the items in the presence of the staff of the Assembly and officials of some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Bishop Sackey, said the gesture was part of activities to mark the UN Day and linked up with the Ekumfi Education directorate to make an impact.

The Day offers the opportunity to simplify the common agenda of the UN and to reaffirm the purpose and principles of the UN Charter that had guided nations for the past 76 years of its existence.

He encouraged successive governments and its allied agencies to work with them and other civil society organizations to collectively build on the pillars of peace and prosperity for the best interest of the citizenry.

Rev Dr. Mark Lamptey, Deputy Secretary-General of UNA-GH, said the Association was touched by the difficulties some girls go through in acquiring sanitary pads.

He stated that the organization was also concerned about teen pregnancies, menstrual health, reproductive health, morality, importance of education among others in the context of building together towards peace and prosperity.

The team educated the pupils on the need to eschew all negative tendencies, avoid moving with bad friends, respect the elderly, say “No” to sex while schooling and to strictly concentrate on their books.

This when done, will aid them to enjoy the benefits of education and also for parents and the state to recoup the huge investments made on them, the team assured them.