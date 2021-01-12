United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, on his re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana for a second term.

It also could congratulated Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice-President, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of the eighth Parliament of the Fouth Republic and the First and Second Deputy Speakers as well as Members of Parliament for their successful official swearing-in for a four-year term.

In a statement jointly singed by Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey, President of the UNA-GH and Reverend Dr. Mark Nii Lamptey, Administrator, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Association wished all of them well.

“We are delighted about the mutual respect and compliments between the President of the Republic and the Speaker, and anticipate that this goodwill will trickle down through the system for the next four years.

“We also appreciate Ghanaians for their commitment and resilience in helping to shape the democratic gains of the country.

“We commend Ghanaians for upholding their obligation to safeguard the peace, love for country and show of maturity in the face of issues emanating from election 2020.

“Gains already made over the years must be consolidated given that Ghana has couched for itself an enviable political and democratic history which must not be dented by contemporary politics,” the statement added.

“The democratic journey of Ghana must continue to grow in Africa and the UNA-GH will not relent in its efforts to lend the needed support and constructive contributions to the growth of the country’s democracy,” it stated.