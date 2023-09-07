UNA-GH implores Putin to reconsider stance on Russo-Ukraine war for global interest

The National Executive Committee of the United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH), an affiliate of the World Federation of the United Nations Associations (WFUNA) has appealed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin to reconsider his stance on the ongoing Russo-Ukraine protracted war in the interest of global peace and international socio-economic progress.

This appeal was made in the interest of restoring his esteemed position as the former chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and as a permanent member of the UN.

In a statement issued and signed by Amb. Stephen Kojo Sackey, a freelance journalist and also former Director of Communications and International Relations for UNA-GH and copied News Ghana in Accra, the Association unequivocally condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a violation of its (Ukraine’s) political sovereignty,

The statement thus implored Russia for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukrainian territory.

It emphasised the deep concern of UNA-GH’s leadership regarding the ongoing invasion perpetrated by the Russian government under the authorization of President Vladimir Putin,

despite fervent calls for cessation, condemnations and demonstrations by civil society organisations, international bodies such as the UN, NATO, EU, AU, ECOWAS and its global allies, as well as sanctions imposed by various governments including the UK, USA, and Germany.

The statement further underscored the distressing reports of thousands of refugees who fled the conflict zone, the destruction of properties, and the targeting of military installations, saying those developments served as a grim indication of an escalated conflict.

The statement strongly condemned the explicit declaration once made by Vladimir Putin that the Russian Defense forces had been placed on high alert as a preparation for nuclear deterrence.

In accordance with the preamble of the United Nations (UN) Charter “We the Peoples of the United Nations determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind” it said.

The statement stressed the need for upholding fundamental human rights, recognising the inherent dignity and value of every individual, promoting gender equality, and respecting the rights of nations, regardless of their size.

It explained those principles served as the foundation for establishing a just and respectful global order, ensuring the fulfillment of obligations arising from international treaties and other sources of international law.

The statement indicated “the importance of promoting social progress and improving standards of living, all within the framework of the UN Charter”.

According to the statement “this Charter, subscribed to by approximately 193 countries, including Russia, serves as a guiding principle for both Permanent and Non-Permanent members, aiming to strengthen and advance multilateralism through peaceful negotiations”.

It furthermore highlighted the preamble to the Constitution of UNESCO, which asserts that “peace must be constructed in the minds of individuals, as wars originate from these very thoughts and was crucial for us to actively contribute to the solution rather than perpetuating the problem”.

The statement, in light of those principles strongly encouraged support for the UN humanitarian fund during these critical times and additionally urged the international community to find ways to exert pressure on Vladimir Putin to cease the unnecessary aggression against Ukraine and ensure the safety of citizens of both nations.

Source : Amb. Stephen Kojo Sackey