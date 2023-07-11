Unaccompanied Child Migrants Traversing the Eastern Route for Work

Sixteen-year-old Abel Ahmed has never been to school. Originally from Dera, Oromia Regional State, North Shoa Zone in Ethiopia, his family could not afford to send him to school. Instead, he was supporting his family’s small-scale farming on their piece of land where they planted sorghum.

“My family has problems with money. I had a plan to go to school but I could not,” he explains.

One month ago, he left home with his peers and friends to look for work, having heard of stories from family members who managed to succeed in finding work in Yemen. A study by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reveals that children from Habru, Dire Dawa, Bedeno and Sigmo parts of Oromia in Ethiopia reported having been subjected to forms of child labour, including hazardous work in farms in Yemen.