UNAIDS committed to supporting Ghana in fight against HIV/AIDS – Hector Sucilla Perez

Mr Hector Sucilla Perez, the Country Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), has pledged his commitment to support Ghana in its fight against the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) epidemic.

He made this known when he presented his letter of credence to Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Perez stated that Ghana had over the years remained committed to its fight against HIV/AIDS. He added that a collaborative effort between the country, the UNAIDS, and the rest of the world could end HIV and AIDS by the year 2030.

He added that although the country’s education on the disease has been good, a lot more women were not empowered in the fight against the disease due to gender disparity.

He stated that the new roadmap in the fight against HIV/AIDS seeks to eliminate new infections in women and children and make it easier for people to know their HIV status.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey on her part, stated that the Government of Ghana was very passionate about matters relating to HIV/AIDS.

She noted that AIDS was a health, social and economic issue that requires a comprehensive approach.

She noted that with the assistance from the UNAIDS, Ghana would be able to win in its fight against the disease and help People Living with HIV live productive lives without stigmatisation and have access to Anti-RetroViral treatment.