Unassailable evidence of misconduct established against Mr Ofori-Atta – Co-Chair

Dr Dominic Ayine Akuritinga, a Co-Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee set up by Speaker Alban Bagbin, to probe the Minority Caucus’ allegations in a Censure Motion filed against Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance said unassailable evidence of misconduct is established against Mr Ofori-Atta.

Seconding the Motion of Censure against the Finance on Thursday on the floor of Parliament, he said although Mr Ofori-Atta was exempted from some allegations levelled against him, evidence discovered during the Committee hearing was enough for the Minister to be removed.

Dr Ayine Akuritinga, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East, therefore called for a secret ballot to determine the fate of the finance minister.

The Motion was moved by Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, a Co-chair of the Committee.

The eight-member Ad-Hoc committee presented its report to Parliament on Friday, November 25, 2022.

On his part, Mr Hammond, a New Patriotic Party MP for Adansi Asokwa, disputed his colleague’s statement.

He told Parliament that “no findings or recommendations were made against the Finance Minister,” he said.

The Minority Caucus filed a Motion of Censure against the finance minister, accusing him of mismanagement of the economy, financial recklessness, conflict of interest and gross mismanagement of the economy.

The debate centred on whether the House should vote to remove Mr Ofori-Atta from office or not.

Meanwhile, some 98 Members of the Majority Caucus also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Mr Ofori-Atta.

The Minority Caucus has however called on the NPP MPs to join forces with them to remove Mr Ofori-Atta from office.