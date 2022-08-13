Unauthorised vehicles arrested in Cape Coast

The Central Regional Office of the Driver and Vehicle Licenses Authority (DVLA) has clamped down on the use of wrong vehicles, expired road worthy stickers, outdated licenses and the use of unprescribed lamps by drivers in the region.

This was through a vehicle inspection exercise on the principal streets of Cape Coast in the Central Region on Thursday, .

The exercise was done in collaboration with the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that, drivers with unregistered vehicles as well as wrongfully registered ones were cautioned.

While some vehicles were found to be operating commercially with private number plates, other drivers were not complying with safety precautionary measures on the road.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr Francis Asare, Regional Administrator with the authority, said the exercise was a routine check done to safeguard drivers and all other road users.

He said drivers found culpable of driving around town without their license and with expired road worthy stickers were made to pay a spot fine to serve as a deterrent to all others.

He said with the ever-increasing spate of accidents across the country it behooves drivers to adhere to the right practices to avert road accidents and maintain safety on the roads.

“Just as you take your phones with you everywhere, take your licenses with you wherever you go and ensure that you do the right thing because the road must be a safe place for us all” he said.

Mr Asare said there had not been any arrests since no fake licenses or road worthy stickers had so far been found and encouraged drivers to renew their licenses as systems had been made easier for those services.

He further urged officials of the various authorities in charge of maintaining sanity on roads to improve vigilance to curb road crashes.