UNCDF builds climate resilient culvert to solve perennial flooding in Yabiw

The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has constructed a climate resilient-proof culvert at Yabiw, a community in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) of the Western Region under the Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) project.

It would ensure that community members get easy access to and from other adjoining communities.

Mr John Agyare, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of AWMA described the project as one of the critical interventions provided through the GrEEn Project for the community and the municipality.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for beneficiaries of the first cohort of Cash for Work (CfW), a Scheme under the GrEEn Project, Mr Agyare commended the UNCDF for constructing the culvert which he said would go a long way to solve the perennial flooding in the area.

He deemed the community fortunate to be part of the GrEEN project and said it placed a lot of responsibility on members and leaders of the community to demonstrate that the Municipality deserved to be part of the project.

He, therefore, urged the residents to support the assembly and its partners to ensure that the goal and objective of the project was fully achieved in the area.

Mr Agyare said it was the prayer of the Assembly to see beneficiaries of the project in the near future with decent employment or managing sustainable businesses.

“I have no doubt that SOS Ghana who provided the training did a good job to put all of you in a position to be able to transition into the ultimate goal of the project”.

“I will like to encourage you to commit yourselves to the rest of the process so that you and your families and indeed the whole of Yabiw can reap the full benefits of this intervention”, he said.

Miss Jantuah Berengah, Western Regional Representative for UNCDF commended the beneficiaries for their cooperation during the training period and urged them to be good ambassadors of the project.

She expressed gratitude to the Assembly, the chief, and leaders of the community for their support without which the project would not have been successful.

Madam Georgina Anamil, one of the beneficiaries of the Cash for Work Scheme thanked the Chief and the project implementors for the skills imparted to them.

She pointed out that the training had exposed them to better customer practices, personal courtesies, and good grooming practices.

Special awards were presented to deserving beneficiaries who excelled during the training for their commitment and hard work as well as the Chief and the MCE for their immense contribution.