Uncertainty Looms Over Ghana’s Credit Score Policy as NDC Stays Silent on Implementation

by: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Ghana‘s credit scoring initiative, myCreditScore, introduced in late 2024 by former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has seen diminished momentum under the new NDC administration.

Despite the policy’s potential to transform financial inclusion by providing a transparent mechanism to assess creditworthiness, the administration has yet to outline concrete plans for its continuation or enhancement.

The credit scoring system was launched to empower Ghanaians with access to credit based on financial habits and repayment history. Its implementation could significantly alleviate economic pressures by enabling small businesses and underserved communities to secure financing for housing, education, and entrepreneurship.

The initiative was also designed to address Ghana’s high non-performing loan (NPL) rate, which peaked at 26.7% in 2024, by providing financial institutions with reliable tools to assess borrower risks.

Since assuming office, the NDC administration has not explicitly addressed the continuation of myCreditScore. While President Mahama‘s government has expressed interest in financial reforms and innovation, no policy statements or commitments specific to this initiative have been made.

Analysts, Samuel Kwame Boadu, Founder of SamBoad Business Group Ltd believe that integrating this platform into broader economic reforms could complement the administration’s focus on economic stabilization and growth.

The policy’s association with Dr. Bawumia and the previous administration raises questions about whether the NDC government will adopt it without reservations. Ghana’s political landscape often sees significant initiatives linked to rival administrations subjected to scrutiny or modifications, potentially stalling progress.

However, with the policy’s potential to address economic inequalities and support financial inclusion, the government might prioritize its continuation while adapting it to align with NDC’s broader economic vision.

Adoption of the system could bring millions of unbanked Ghanaians into the formal financial sector, nevertheless a robust credit scoring framework could reduce lending risks, lower interest rates, and foster economic activity. Also, collaborations with private financial institutions could enhance the platform’s adoption and utility.

Expert Samuel Kwame Boadu also suggest the NDC administration could evaluate the initiative for integration into their economic agenda, given its alignment with national goals for financial inclusion and digitization. Public advocacy and stakeholder engagement may be necessary to revive interest and ensure the policy’s sustainability.

As stakeholders await a definitive statement from the new administration, the success of myCreditScore could hinge on bipartisan collaboration.

By depoliticizing the initiative and focusing on its economic merits, the NDC administration has the opportunity to advance a transformative policy that benefits all Ghanaians, regardless of political affiliations.

This initiative’s trajectory remains pivotal to Ghana’s financial future, with its success serving as a litmus test for political maturity and commitment to economic reform.

For now, the fate of myCreditScore remains uncertain, with its potential benefits yet to be fully realized under the current administration.

Source: The Ghana Times