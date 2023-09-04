Unchangeable God! Toyin Ogunniyi sings of God’s attributes on latest single release

Known for her unique sound and unwavering devotion to spreading the message of Jesus Christ, Toyin Ogunniyi is set to make her mark with this heart-stirring musical offering.

A Unique Sound and Spirit-Filled Worshipper

Toyin Ogunniyi stands out among Nigerian Gospel artistes, thanks to her distinct sound that seamlessly blends profound lyrics with melodious harmonies.

Her music doesn’t just entertain; it deeply touches the soul, leaving listeners spiritually uplifted. As a fervent worshipper, she is on a mission to share the message of God’s love and grace through her music.

Embracing the ‘Unchangeable God’

“Unchangeable God” is more than just a song; it’s an anthem that reverberates with the unwavering nature of God despite the challenges and uncertainties of life.

With Nigeria’s ups and downs serving as a backdrop, Toyin Ogunniyi reminds us that God’s sovereignty remains unshaken.

Through her soulful vocals and compelling lyrics, she paints a portrait of a God who reigns forever and is unchangeable, offering hope and reassurance in tumultuous times.